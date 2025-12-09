ZLATNI GLOBUS 2026: Objavljena lista nominovanih

Sezona holivudskih nagrada počinje da se zahuktava.
Objavljene su nominacije za američke filmske i televizijske nagrade, Zlatni globus, a pobednici će biti otkriveni 11. januara - što je sve deo priprema za dodelu Oskara u martu.
Nominovani po kategorijama
Film
Najbolji film – drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Values
- Sinners
Najbolji film – mjuzikl ili komedija
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Najbolja glumica u filmu – drama
- Džesi Bakli – Hamnet
- Dženifer Lorens – Die My Love
- Renate Rajnsve – Sentimental Value
- Džulija Roberts – After The Hunt
- Tesa Tompson – Hedda
- Eva Viktor – Sorry, Baby
Najbolji glumac u filmu – drama
- Džoel Edžerton – Train Dreams
- Oskar Ajzak – Frankenstein
- Dvejn Džonson – The Smashing Machine
- Majkl B. Džordan – Sinners
- Vagner Moura – The Secret Agent
- Džeremi Alen Vajt – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Najbolja glumica u filmu – mjuzikl ili komedija
- Rouz Birn – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Sintija Erivo – Wicked: For Good
- Kejt Hadson – Song Sung Blue
- Čejs Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Amanda Sejfird – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Ema Stoun – Bugonia
Najbolji glumac u filmu – mjuzikl ili komedija
- Timoti Šalame – Marty Supreme
- Džordž Kluni – Jay Kelly
- Leonardo Dikaprio – One Battle After Another
- Itan Hok – Blue Moon
- Li Bjung-hun – No Other Choice
- Džesi Plemons – Bugonia
Najbolja sporedna glumica
- Emili Blant – The Smashing Machine
- El Fening – Sentimental Value
- Arijana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lileas – Sentimental Value
- Ejmi Madigan – Weapons
- Tejana Tejlor – One Battle After Another
Najbolji sporedni glumac
- Benisio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Džejkob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Pol Meskal – Hamnet
- Šon Pen – One Battle After Another
- Adam Sendler – Jay Kelly
- Stelan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku
- It Was Just An Accident – Francuska
- No Other Choice – Južna Koreja
- The Secret Agent – Brazil
- Sentimental Value – Norveška
- Sirāt – Španija
- The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunis
Najbolji reditelj u filmu
- Pol Tomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Rajan Kugler – Sinners
- Giljermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Džafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident
- Joahim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Kloi Žao – Hamnet
Najbolji scenario
- Pol Tomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstin i Džoš Safdi – Marty Supreme
- Rajan Kugler – Sinners
- Džafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt i Joahim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Kloi Žao i Megi O’Farel – Hamnet
Najbolji animirani film
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Najbolja muzika
- Aleksandar Despla – Frankenstein
- Ludvig Goranson – Sinners
- Džoni Grinvud – One Battle After Another
- Kangding Rei – Sirāt
- Maks Rihter – Hamnet
- Hans Cimer – F1
Najbolja pesma
- Dream As One – Avatar: Fire and Ash | Majli Sajrus, Endru Vajat, Mark Ronson, Sajmon Franglen
- Golden – KPop Demon Hunters | Džung Gju Kvak, Ju Han Li, Hi Dong Nam, Džong Hun Seo, Park Hong Džun, Kim Eun-dže (EJAE), Mark Zonenblik
- I Lied To You – Sinners | Rafael Sadik, Ludvig Goranson
- No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good | Stiven Švarc
- The Girl In The Bubble – Wicked: For Good | Stiven Švarc
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams | Nik Kejv, Brajs Desner
Najbolje filmsko i bioskopsko postignuće
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Serije
Najbolja serija – drama
- The Diplomat – Netflix
- The Pitt – HBO Max
- Pluribus – Apple TV
- Severance – Apple TV
- Slow Horses – Apple TV
- The White Lotus – HBO Max
Najbolja serija – mjuzikl ili komedija
- Abbott Elementary – ABC
- The Bear – FX on Hulu
- Hacks – HBO Max
- Nobody Wants This – Netflix
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
- The Studio – Apple TV
Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji – drama
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Dijego Luna – Andor
- Geri Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Rafalo – Task
- Adam Skot – Severance
- Noa Vajl – The Pitt
Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji – drama
- Keti Bejts – Matlock
- Brit Louer – Severance
- Helen Miren – Mobland
- Bela Remzi – The Last Of Us
- Keri Rasel – The Diplomat
- Rija Sihorn – Pluribus
Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji – komedija ili mjuzikl
- Adam Brodi – Nobody Wants This
- Stiv Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Pauel – Chad Powers
- Set Rogen – The Studio
- Martin Šort – Only Murders in the Building
- Džeremi Alen Vajt – The Bear
Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji – komedija ili mjuzikl
- Kristen Bel – Nobody Wants This
- Ajo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Nataša Lion – Poker Face
- Džena Ortega – Wednesday
- Džin Smart – Hacks
Najbolji glumac u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu
- Džejkob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Pol Džamati – Black Mirror
- Stiven Grejem – Adolescence
- Čarli Hanam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Džud Lo – Black Rabbit
- Metju Ris – The Beast in Me
Najbolja glumica u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu
- Kler Dejns – The Beast in Me
- Rašida Džons – Black Mirror
- Amanda Sejfird – Long Bright River
- Sara Snuk – All Her Fault
- Mišel Vilijams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Rajt – The Girlfriend
Najbolji sporedni glumac u TV seriji
- Ouen Kuper – Adolescence
- Bili Kradap – The Morning Show
- Volton Gogins – The White Lotus
- Džejson Ajzeks – The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
- Ešli Volters – Adolescence
Najbolja sporedna glumica u TV seriji
- Keri Kun – The White Lotus
- Erin Doherti – Adolescence
- Hana Ajnbinder – Hacks
- Ketrin O’Hara – The Studio
- Parker Pozi – The White Lotus
- Ejmi Lu Vud – The White Lotus
Najbolji podcast
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
