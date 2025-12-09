Oglas
ZLATNI GLOBUS 2026: Objavljena lista nominovanih

Sezona holivudskih nagrada počinje da se zahuktava.

Foto: Profimedia
Objavljene su nominacije za američke filmske i televizijske nagrade, Zlatni globus, a pobednici će biti otkriveni 11. januara - što je sve deo priprema za dodelu Oskara u martu.

Nominovani po kategorijama

Film

Najbolji film – drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Values
  • Sinners

Najbolji film – mjuzikl ili komedija

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Najbolja glumica u filmu – drama

  • Džesi Bakli – Hamnet
  • Dženifer Lorens – Die My Love
  • Renate Rajnsve – Sentimental Value
  • Džulija Roberts – After The Hunt
  • Tesa Tompson – Hedda
  • Eva Viktor – Sorry, Baby

Najbolji glumac u filmu – drama

  • Džoel Edžerton – Train Dreams
  • Oskar Ajzak – Frankenstein
  • Dvejn Džonson – The Smashing Machine
  • Majkl B. Džordan – Sinners
  • Vagner Moura – The Secret Agent
  • Džeremi Alen Vajt – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Najbolja glumica u filmu – mjuzikl ili komedija

  • Rouz Birn – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Sintija Erivo – Wicked: For Good
  • Kejt Hadson – Song Sung Blue
  • Čejs Infiniti – One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Sejfird – The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Ema Stoun – Bugonia

Najbolji glumac u filmu – mjuzikl ili komedija

  • Timoti Šalame – Marty Supreme
  • Džordž Kluni – Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo Dikaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Itan Hok – Blue Moon
  • Li Bjung-hun – No Other Choice
  • Džesi Plemons – Bugonia

Najbolja sporedna glumica

  • Emili Blant – The Smashing Machine
  • El Fening – Sentimental Value
  • Arijana Grande – Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lileas – Sentimental Value
  • Ejmi Madigan – Weapons
  • Tejana Tejlor – One Battle After Another

Najbolji sporedni glumac

  • Benisio del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Džejkob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Pol Meskal – Hamnet
  • Šon Pen – One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sendler – Jay Kelly
  • Stelan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku

  • It Was Just An Accident – Francuska
  • No Other Choice – Južna Koreja
  • The Secret Agent – Brazil
  • Sentimental Value – Norveška
  • Sirāt – Španija
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunis

Najbolji reditelj u filmu

  • Pol Tomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
  • Rajan Kugler – Sinners
  • Giljermo del Toro – Frankenstein
  • Džafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident
  • Joahim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Kloi Žao – Hamnet

Najbolji scenario

  • Pol Tomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
  • Ronald Bronstin i Džoš Safdi – Marty Supreme
  • Rajan Kugler – Sinners
  • Džafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
  • Eskil Vogt i Joahim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Kloi Žao i Megi O’Farel – Hamnet

Najbolji animirani film

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Najbolja muzika

  • Aleksandar Despla – Frankenstein
  • Ludvig Goranson – Sinners
  • Džoni Grinvud – One Battle After Another
  • Kangding Rei – Sirāt
  • Maks Rihter – Hamnet
  • Hans Cimer – F1

Najbolja pesma

  • Dream As One – Avatar: Fire and Ash | Majli Sajrus, Endru Vajat, Mark Ronson, Sajmon Franglen
  • Golden – KPop Demon Hunters | Džung Gju Kvak, Ju Han Li, Hi Dong Nam, Džong Hun Seo, Park Hong Džun, Kim Eun-dže (EJAE), Mark Zonenblik
  • I Lied To You – Sinners | Rafael Sadik, Ludvig Goranson
  • No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good | Stiven Švarc
  • The Girl In The Bubble – Wicked: For Good | Stiven Švarc
  • Train Dreams – Train Dreams | Nik Kejv, Brajs Desner

Najbolje filmsko i bioskopsko postignuće

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Serije

Najbolja serija – drama

  • The Diplomat – Netflix
  • The Pitt – HBO Max
  • Pluribus – Apple TV
  • Severance – Apple TV
  • Slow Horses – Apple TV
  • The White Lotus – HBO Max

Najbolja serija – mjuzikl ili komedija

  • Abbott Elementary – ABC
  • The Bear – FX on Hulu
  • Hacks – HBO Max
  • Nobody Wants This – Netflix
  • Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  • The Studio – Apple TV

Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji – drama

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Dijego Luna – Andor
  • Geri Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Mark Rafalo – Task
  • Adam Skot – Severance
  • Noa Vajl – The Pitt

Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji – drama

  • Keti Bejts – Matlock
  • Brit Louer – Severance
  • Helen Miren – Mobland
  • Bela Remzi – The Last Of Us
  • Keri Rasel – The Diplomat
  • Rija Sihorn – Pluribus

Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji – komedija ili mjuzikl

  • Adam Brodi – Nobody Wants This
  • Stiv Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Pauel – Chad Powers
  • Set Rogen – The Studio
  • Martin Šort – Only Murders in the Building
  • Džeremi Alen Vajt – The Bear

Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji – komedija ili mjuzikl

  • Kristen Bel – Nobody Wants This
  • Ajo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Nataša Lion – Poker Face
  • Džena Ortega – Wednesday
  • Džin Smart – Hacks

Najbolji glumac u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu

  • Džejkob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Pol Džamati – Black Mirror
  • Stiven Grejem – Adolescence
  • Čarli Hanam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Džud Lo – Black Rabbit
  • Metju Ris – The Beast in Me

Najbolja glumica u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu

  • Kler Dejns – The Beast in Me
  • Rašida Džons – Black Mirror
  • Amanda Sejfird – Long Bright River
  • Sara Snuk – All Her Fault
  • Mišel Vilijams – Dying for Sex
  • Robin Rajt – The Girlfriend

Najbolji sporedni glumac u TV seriji

  • Ouen Kuper – Adolescence
  • Bili Kradap – The Morning Show
  • Volton Gogins – The White Lotus
  • Džejson Ajzeks – The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman – Severance
  • Ešli Volters – Adolescence

Najbolja sporedna glumica u TV seriji

  • Keri Kun – The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherti – Adolescence
  • Hana Ajnbinder – Hacks
  • Ketrin O’Hara – The Studio
  • Parker Pozi – The White Lotus
  • Ejmi Lu Vud – The White Lotus

Najbolji podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • Smartless
  • Up First

 

